Constitutional Court rejects Zuma’s medical parole appeal
Apex court’s ruling could see former president back in jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence
13 July 2023 - 17:39
The Constitutional Court has upheld a previous ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison to finish his sentence for contempt of court.
The apex court on Thursday rejected an application by the correctional services department to appeal the SCA ruling that rejected Zuma’s medical parole. It said the appeal “has no reasonable prospects for success” and dismissed the application with costs. ..
