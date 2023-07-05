Rand Water power failures affect clinics in Tshwane
Large parts of the city have been without water since the weekend
05 July 2023 - 14:05 Shonisani Tshikalange
Operations at clinics in Tshwane are under threat as a result of water shortages after power failures at Rand Water pumpiong stations. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Power failures at Rand Water are placing healthcare facilities in Tshwane at risk, with at least one clinic having to close temporarily due to a lack of supply.
Rina Marx, Tshwane MMC for health, said on Monday the department shut the Olievenhoutbosch clinic. The facility was reopened on Tuesday, though Marx said the Lotus Gardens Clinic had also been affected.
“Arrangements are being made to fill the backup water tank at the facility,” she said. “The clinic is temporarily open for operations ... water shortages have a significant impact on hygiene practices: handwashing is not possible after performing clinical procedures as per the infection and control policy, ablution facilities cannot be flushed and the administration of single-dose medication is not possible as patients can’t be offered water to ingest the prescribed treatment,” she said.
“Cleanliness at our 24 primary healthcare facilities cannot be compromised, Marx added. “I welcome the city’s technical engagement with Rand Water for intervention so the water supply can be restored to all affected areas. The Tshwane health department will keep communities informed should the situation worsen and force the closure of any of our facilities.”
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink confirmed on Tuesday that large parts of the city were without water. The problem started at the weekend when, at short notice, Rand Water informed the city that it was suffering power outages, affecting supply, he said.
“Tshwane is dependent on Rand Water for upward of 77% of our water supply, so when Rand Water does not pump water into our reservoirs or if it restricts pressure to stabilise its water levels, then taps invariably run dry in this municipality, especially if we haven’t got sufficient notice to take measures on our side,” Brink said.
Brink added that when he met Rand Water officials earlier this year, they had told him about cable theft at plants and pump stations in Ekurhuleni, as well as stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, were the major causes of supply cuts and restrictions.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.