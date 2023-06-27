Dodgy power supply tops Reserve Bank list of financial system risks

Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
The Reserve Bank highlighted nine risks to the financial system in its annual report released on Tuesday, with the country’s insufficient and unreliable electricity supply topping the list of the Bank’s risk and vulnerability matrix — a warning that the worsening energy crisis could disturb financial system infrastructure.
In the report, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the prevalence of higher stages of load-shedding poses an immediate risk to the efficient functioning of infrastructure crucial to ensure that the financial system runs smoothly. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Dodgy power supply tops Reserve Bank list of financial system risks
Concern grows about the financial sector’s exposure to government debt given the fiscal outlook
The Reserve Bank highlighted nine risks to the financial system in its annual report released on Tuesday, with the country’s insufficient and unreliable electricity supply topping the list of the Bank’s risk and vulnerability matrix — a warning that the worsening energy crisis could disturb financial system infrastructure.
In the report, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the prevalence of higher stages of load-shedding poses an immediate risk to the efficient functioning of infrastructure crucial to ensure that the financial system runs smoothly. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.