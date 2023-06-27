Economy

Dodgy power supply tops Reserve Bank list of financial system risks

Concern grows about the financial sector’s exposure to government debt given the fiscal outlook

27 June 2023 - 19:34 Thuletho Zwane

The Reserve Bank highlighted nine risks to the financial system in its annual report released on Tuesday, with the country’s insufficient and unreliable electricity supply topping the list of the Bank’s risk and vulnerability matrix — a warning that the worsening energy crisis could disturb financial system infrastructure.

In the report, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the prevalence of higher stages of load-shedding poses an immediate risk to the efficient functioning of infrastructure crucial to ensure that the financial system runs smoothly. ..

