Despite recent setbacks, NPA is not ‘failing’, says Shamila Batohi

The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
The news out of SA is so bad that the rand may well stay under pressure
Faizal Essop and Paul Peter allegedly took bribes in return for inflating invoices when dealing with services providers
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Company bolsters its systems to cope with delays due to power outages
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Ceasefire halts five days of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad
Third-placed Casric Stars miss out on automatic promotion by one point but all is not lost for them
Francesco Bagnaia crashes out and championship lead is down to one point
The idea that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not prosecuted a single person involved in “state capture” is “not supported by the facts”.
According to Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions, despite the NPA losing its first so-called state capture trial in the fraud and money laundering trial involving Gupta-linked Nulane Investments, and being unable to extradite the Guptas from the UAE, the NPA was “not taking this lying down”. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Despite recent setbacks, NPA is not ‘failing’, says Shamila Batohi
‘We are embarking on a journey to rebuild a credible NPA’
The idea that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not prosecuted a single person involved in “state capture” is “not supported by the facts”.
According to Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions, despite the NPA losing its first so-called state capture trial in the fraud and money laundering trial involving Gupta-linked Nulane Investments, and being unable to extradite the Guptas from the UAE, the NPA was “not taking this lying down”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.