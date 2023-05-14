National

Despite recent setbacks, NPA is not ‘failing’, says Shamila Batohi

‘We are embarking on a journey to rebuild a credible NPA’

14 May 2023 - 18:28 Tauriq Moosa

The idea that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not prosecuted a single person involved in “state capture” is “not supported by the facts”.

According to Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions, despite the NPA losing its first so-called state capture trial in the fraud and money laundering trial involving Gupta-linked Nulane Investments, and being unable to extradite the Guptas from the UAE, the NPA was “not taking this lying down”. ..

