Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State Security Agency

The domestic and foreign intelligence services will be separated in terms of a draft law that has been approved

28 May 2023 - 17:39 Linda Ensor

The cabinet has approved the submission to parliament of a bill that will separate domestic and foreign intelligence services that now operate under the State Security Agency (SSA).

This is in line with the recommendations of the high-level review panel on the SSA chaired by Sydney Mufamadi, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser. The panel submitted its report in 2018...

