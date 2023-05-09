National

NPA files for leave to appeal in first state capture trial after loss

The Investigating Directorate believes the court erred and another would find sufficient evidence had been presented to warrant conviction of the accused

09 May 2023 - 18:16 Tauriq Moosa

The Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed an application for leave to appeal after its loss in the first so-called state capture trial citing “gross irregularity” after the court discharged the accused.

The case concerns corruption charges the NPA brought against several officials from the Free State department of agriculture. The state accused them and others of paying almost R25m to Gupta-linked company Nulane Investments for a study related to the infamous Vrede dairy farm project. This project aimed to empower black farmers, but they were sidelined when the money went to others with alleged ties to the Guptas...

