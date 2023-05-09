NPA files for leave to appeal in first state capture trial after loss

SA markets take a hit as the US debt ceiling stalemate sparks investor caution, with the rand plunging to a two-month low against the dollar
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
The KZN municipality faces a 90-year backlog to address issues such as area electrification, improvement in sanitation and allocation of RDP housing
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The airline agrees to purchase up to 300 of the company’s largest aircraft in a bet on the postpandemic travel recovery
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Activists must still lobby for support from parliament to push forward proposed legislation
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
The Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed an application for leave to appeal after its loss in the first so-called state capture trial citing “gross irregularity” after the court discharged the accused.
The case concerns corruption charges the NPA brought against several officials from the Free State department of agriculture. The state accused them and others of paying almost R25m to Gupta-linked company Nulane Investments for a study related to the infamous Vrede dairy farm project. This project aimed to empower black farmers, but they were sidelined when the money went to others with alleged ties to the Guptas...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NPA files for leave to appeal in first state capture trial after loss
The Investigating Directorate believes the court erred and another would find sufficient evidence had been presented to warrant conviction of the accused
The Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed an application for leave to appeal after its loss in the first so-called state capture trial citing “gross irregularity” after the court discharged the accused.
The case concerns corruption charges the NPA brought against several officials from the Free State department of agriculture. The state accused them and others of paying almost R25m to Gupta-linked company Nulane Investments for a study related to the infamous Vrede dairy farm project. This project aimed to empower black farmers, but they were sidelined when the money went to others with alleged ties to the Guptas...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.