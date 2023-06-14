National

SCA strikes down US building tender for Dirco

Judgment paves the way for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to recoup $9m deposit

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 15:24

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has struck down a controversial multimillion-rand tender to build offices and residences for SA’s diplomatic mission in New York.

The judgment opens the door for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to recoup a $9m deposit with the joint venture awarded the contract eight years ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.