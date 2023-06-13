National

Patel to push for SA to remain eligible for Agoa

US legislators trade pact summit moved from SA to another country

13 June 2023 - 12:14 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 13 June 2023 - 19:04

SA is expected to send a high-level delegation headed by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel to the US next month as part of the country’s plan to remain eligible for preferential access to US markets. 

Patel would make an oral submission to the office of US trade representative Katherine Tai to ensure SA remained one of the 35 sub-Saharan countries eligible for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) for this year. ..

