GRAY MAGUIRE: Brics as China in a sari is no replacement for the Bretton Woods institutions

More worrying is what Pretoria’s choice of partners says about the nature of our democracy

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 05:00

In the about two weeks that have passed since the Russian arms trading allegations crash-landed in my media feed I have sat amid some of the most fascinating, but polarised, political discussions.

The one camp is of the opinion that risking the ire of the Nato alliance far outweighs any potential benefits that could accrue from support for the Brics alliance. The other camp acknowledges a historical debt towards the East (and Russia in particular) and is of the opinion that the Bretton Woods organisations are long overdue for their comeuppance from national proletariats over their imperialistic, neocolonialist ways. ..

