Bheki Cele leads police delegation to China for tips on fighting crime

Police minister and delegation visit Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai

11 June 2023 - 19:13 SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
China's minister of public security, Wang Xiaohong, hosted police minister Bheki Cele and the SA delegation during their five-day visit to the country. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s police have turned to China to bolster its law-enforcement techniques.

This emerged during a visit last week by police minister Bheki Cele and a high-level delegation.

Cele met China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong to discuss security preparations for the Brics summit to be hosted in Johannesburg, where President Xi Jinping will join other head of states at the summit in August.

He also met Chinese police delegations to discuss policing matters such as “the strengthening of China-SA practical law-enforcement co-operation and collaboration”, said Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson.

The three city tour of Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai was characterised by engagements with Chinese safety and security role players.

“We have no doubt that the fruitful security and safety discussions on this trip will be cemented and put into action in the shortest possible time.

“While we share a rich history with China and have had several co-operations with our law enforcement over the years, we are encouraged by the new avenues being explored to boost SA techniques in law enforcement with our Chinese counterparts. 

“The first prize for both our countries is a revived policing partnership that will translate to the safety of citizens and the improvement of policing through technology, specialised skills and a modernised SA Police Service that is people orientated.

Engagements with the management and senior officials from the Chinese department of public safety and the China People’s Public Security University (CPPSU), ranked the most elite police academy in China; also formed part of the five day official visit.”

Themba said members of SAPS specialised units such as the National Intervention Unit and special task force recently received combat and educational training and graduated from the university.

