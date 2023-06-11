Bheki Cele leads police delegation to China for tips on fighting crime

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
It recommends SA embark on fiscal consolidation if it wants to avoid debt distress
Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Former CEO’s vision includes unlocking value by combining SA operator’s physical telecom assets with those of Axian
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Sturgeon says she is innocent after being released without charge pending further investigation
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
SA’s police have turned to China to bolster its law-enforcement techniques.
This emerged during a visit last week by police minister Bheki Cele and a high-level delegation.
Cele met China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong to discuss security preparations for the Brics summit to be hosted in Johannesburg, where President Xi Jinping will join other head of states at the summit in August.
He also met Chinese police delegations to discuss policing matters such as “the strengthening of China-SA practical law-enforcement co-operation and collaboration”, said Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson.
The three city tour of Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai was characterised by engagements with Chinese safety and security role players.
“We have no doubt that the fruitful security and safety discussions on this trip will be cemented and put into action in the shortest possible time.
“While we share a rich history with China and have had several co-operations with our law enforcement over the years, we are encouraged by the new avenues being explored to boost SA techniques in law enforcement with our Chinese counterparts.
“The first prize for both our countries is a revived policing partnership that will translate to the safety of citizens and the improvement of policing through technology, specialised skills and a modernised SA Police Service that is people orientated.
“Engagements with the management and senior officials from the Chinese department of public safety and the China People’s Public Security University (CPPSU), ranked the most elite police academy in China; also formed part of the five day official visit.”
Themba said members of SAPS specialised units such as the National Intervention Unit and special task force recently received combat and educational training and graduated from the university.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bheki Cele leads police delegation to China for tips on fighting crime
Police minister and delegation visit Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai
SA’s police have turned to China to bolster its law-enforcement techniques.
This emerged during a visit last week by police minister Bheki Cele and a high-level delegation.
Cele met China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong to discuss security preparations for the Brics summit to be hosted in Johannesburg, where President Xi Jinping will join other head of states at the summit in August.
He also met Chinese police delegations to discuss policing matters such as “the strengthening of China-SA practical law-enforcement co-operation and collaboration”, said Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson.
The three city tour of Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai was characterised by engagements with Chinese safety and security role players.
“We have no doubt that the fruitful security and safety discussions on this trip will be cemented and put into action in the shortest possible time.
“While we share a rich history with China and have had several co-operations with our law enforcement over the years, we are encouraged by the new avenues being explored to boost SA techniques in law enforcement with our Chinese counterparts.
“The first prize for both our countries is a revived policing partnership that will translate to the safety of citizens and the improvement of policing through technology, specialised skills and a modernised SA Police Service that is people orientated.
“Engagements with the management and senior officials from the Chinese department of public safety and the China People’s Public Security University (CPPSU), ranked the most elite police academy in China; also formed part of the five day official visit.”
Themba said members of SAPS specialised units such as the National Intervention Unit and special task force recently received combat and educational training and graduated from the university.
TimesLIVE
Brig Jaap Burger skips Scopa meeting on Eskom citing security fears
MPs still seek names of politicians linked to Eskom graft
Police ministry claims progress in dealing with Eskom-related crime
Criminals prey on citizens in darkness caused by power cuts, Alan Winde says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sapu calls on chief of police Fannie Masemola to resign
Top Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations
Eskom to appoint legal review team to ‘connect dots’ on De Ruyter claims
Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter
Fort Hare university questions poor police work in death of security member
Thabo Bester escape: temporary manager takes over Mangaung prison
TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.