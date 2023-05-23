National

Police ministry claims progress in dealing with Eskom-related crime

23 May 2023 - 18:40 Linda Ensor

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has taken several measures to address the crime at Eskom that former CEO André de Ruyter says is crippling the utility.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale said in his police budget vote speech in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Tuesday that 461 Eskom case dockets had been opened related to illegal and unregulated coal and fuel yards in partnership with the departments of fisheries, forestry & the environment and mineral resources & energy...

