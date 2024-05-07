Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, buoyed by bets that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later in 2024 and firm safe-haven demand for bullion as Gaza ceasefire remains uncertain.
Spot gold was flat at $2,322.79/oz by 3.48am GMT after rising more than 1% in the previous session.
US gold futures was unchanged at $2,331.20.
“Gold has been slowly building a base for the past week, to show demand sits around $2,280. The Fed continue to make noise about the next move likely to be lower, and that’s certainly helped shake a few bears out at these lows,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.
Fed Bank of New York president John Williams said on Monday that at some undefined point the US central bank would lower its interest rate target.
Traders are pricing in a 65% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates increase the appeal of holding non-interest bearing gold.
“Concerns that the ceasefire in Gaza may fall through,” have also helped bullion, Simpson said.
Investors also closely monitored the latest developments in the Middle East conflict. Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $27.35/oz.
Platinum gained 1% to $963.60 and palladium firmed 0.5% to $982.18.
“Platinum ETF [exchange-traded fund] inflows have begun to gather steam,” said Michael Hsueh, FX and commodities strategy analyst at Deutsche Bank in a note dated Monday.
“Platinum is one step closer to gold compared with palladium from an investment standpoint.”
Gold hardly changes amid hope of US rate cut and Middle East tension
Bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later in 2024 and safe-haven demand keep metal steady
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, buoyed by bets that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later in 2024 and firm safe-haven demand for bullion as Gaza ceasefire remains uncertain.
Spot gold was flat at $2,322.79/oz by 3.48am GMT after rising more than 1% in the previous session.
US gold futures was unchanged at $2,331.20.
“Gold has been slowly building a base for the past week, to show demand sits around $2,280. The Fed continue to make noise about the next move likely to be lower, and that’s certainly helped shake a few bears out at these lows,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.
Fed Bank of New York president John Williams said on Monday that at some undefined point the US central bank would lower its interest rate target.
Traders are pricing in a 65% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates increase the appeal of holding non-interest bearing gold.
“Concerns that the ceasefire in Gaza may fall through,” have also helped bullion, Simpson said.
Investors also closely monitored the latest developments in the Middle East conflict. Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $27.35/oz.
Platinum gained 1% to $963.60 and palladium firmed 0.5% to $982.18.
“Platinum ETF [exchange-traded fund] inflows have begun to gather steam,” said Michael Hsueh, FX and commodities strategy analyst at Deutsche Bank in a note dated Monday.
“Platinum is one step closer to gold compared with palladium from an investment standpoint.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.