Brig Jaap Burger, a senior SA Police Service (SAPS) officer involved in investigating corruption at Eskom, failed to show up for a scheduled meeting in parliament because he fears appearing publicly will endanger his safety.
Members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) were disappointed when Burger failed to turn up for the meeting on Tuesday to discuss his role in the police’s handling of allegations of crime, corruption and sabotage at Eskom...
Brig Jaap Burger skips Scopa meeting on Eskom citing security fears
Committee members are concerned that even senior police members are afraid to express themselves about issues at the utility
