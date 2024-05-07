Government trying to demonise medical schemes, research shows
Alex van den Heever’s analysis for BHF identifies 11 sets of frequently repeated claims that are untrue
07 May 2024 - 05:00
A succession of health ministers has deliberately promoted false claims about medical schemes to bolster the ANC government’s case for National Health Insurance (NHI), concludes research presented at the annual Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) conference under way in Cape Town this week.
These include assertions that the medical scheme industry is on the verge of collapse, that beneficiaries routinely run out of benefits midyear and are dumped on the state, and that most medical scheme members are white...
