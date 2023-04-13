National

Thabo Bester escape: temporary manager takes over Mangaung prison

Appointment was made because of the contract breaches by G4S related to the escape of Bester, a murderer and serial rapist

13 April 2023 - 15:34 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 13 April 2023 - 21:07

The escape of murderer and serial rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 was not an isolated event but the culmination of institutional degradation and dysfunction at the facility, former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron told MPs on Thursday.

The facility, under management of a private company G4S in terms of a public-private partnership contract, is now under a temporary manager appointed by the department of correctional services...

