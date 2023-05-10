National

Police ‘lackadaisical while Rome was burning’, says former Eskom chair

Malegapuru Makgoba tells Scopa de Ruyter’s privately funded investigation occurred when the utility was ‘besieged by corruption and not getting any mileage from law enforcement’

10 May 2023 - 13:47 Denene Erasmus

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s decision to launch a privately funded investigation into corruption and sabotage at the state-owned power utility occurred when Eskom was “besieged by corruption and not getting any mileage from law enforcement”.

This was according to the former Eskom interim chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba, who said the previous board was concerned with the destruction of Eskom “while the security cluster was asleep”...

