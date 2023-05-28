National

MPs still seek names of politicians linked to Eskom graft

The standing committee on public accounts aims to verify De Ruyter’s allegations, says Benedicta van Minnen

28 May 2023 - 18:25 Denene Erasmus

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has still not been able to get an answer on the identities of the senior politicians who, according to former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, can be tied to criminal networks involved in corruption and sabotage at the state-owned power utility.

Scopa has been running a series of engagements with Eskom, law enforcement agencies and the government as it tries to get to the bottom of De Ruyter’s allegations made in an interview on eNCA on February 21...

