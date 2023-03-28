Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he be arrested

It’s not every day that puppets get visited by a live puppeteer in their little box of toy brics

28 March 2023 - 05:00

The bizarre tale of Thabo Bester, the criminal who is alleged to have run a fake media company from his prison cell before enlisting authorities to help him fake his death and skedaddle, doesn’t seem to have much in common with geopolitics. But as Vladimir Putin considers a visit to SA, they may yet find absurd common ground.  

At first reading the Bester story confirmed two things, namely that it’s impossible to underestimate the quality of the cadres employed to protect us from the Besters of this world, and that if you have any spare money you should send it to GroundUp, the admirable not-for-profit news organisation that uncovered and pursued the story in the face of stiff denials from said cadres. ..

