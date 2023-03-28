TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he be arrested

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
The bizarre tale of Thabo Bester, the criminal who is alleged to have run a fake media company from his prison cell before enlisting authorities to help him fake his death and skedaddle, doesn’t seem to have much in common with geopolitics. But as Vladimir Putin considers a visit to SA, they may yet find absurd common ground.
At first reading the Bester story confirmed two things, namely that it’s impossible to underestimate the quality of the cadres employed to protect us from the Besters of this world, and that if you have any spare money you should send it to GroundUp, the admirable not-for-profit news organisation that uncovered and pursued the story in the face of stiff denials from said cadres. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he be arrested
It’s not every day that puppets get visited by a live puppeteer in their little box of toy brics
The bizarre tale of Thabo Bester, the criminal who is alleged to have run a fake media company from his prison cell before enlisting authorities to help him fake his death and skedaddle, doesn’t seem to have much in common with geopolitics. But as Vladimir Putin considers a visit to SA, they may yet find absurd common ground.
At first reading the Bester story confirmed two things, namely that it’s impossible to underestimate the quality of the cadres employed to protect us from the Besters of this world, and that if you have any spare money you should send it to GroundUp, the admirable not-for-profit news organisation that uncovered and pursued the story in the face of stiff denials from said cadres. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.