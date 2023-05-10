National

Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter

National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told

10 May 2023 - 05:02 Denene Erasmus

SA’s law enforcement agencies are at odds about whether they knew about the private investigation initiated by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter into crime, sabotage and corruption at the power utility.

In a briefing to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola corroborated De Ruyter’s claim that he informed law enforcement about the investigation...

