Criminals prey on citizens in darkness caused by power cuts, Alan Winde says

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
We must begin marketing SA for our national genius at creative theft
About 5-billion litres of sewage flows into rivers every day, says expert
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeeze profits
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
There was much to learn for a teenager from the Transkei: an extract from ‘Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage’
Criminals are taking advantage of load-shedding under the cover of darkness, especially when it comes to property-related crimes.
The correlation between blackouts and crime is evident in a snapshot of statistics compiled by the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the Western Cape.
“Community members often complain to me about the link between load-shedding and crime. Criminals are taking full advantage of rolling blackouts, preying on law-abiding citizens under the cover of darkness,” said premier Alan Winde after joining the city’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) members on patrol in Hanover Park.
Winde said apart from the devastation wreaked by load-shedding on the economy and jobs, it also left communities vulnerable to thugs.
A sample of contact crimes committed between December 2022 and January 2023 in the province included murders, attempted murders, aggravated robberies, rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.
Property crimes analysed included burglaries (residential and business), theft from motor vehicles and theft of motor vehicles. The overall findings indicated the following percentages of crime committed during load-shedding:
“From the analysis, it is clear that the subcategories of property crimes contributed mostly to the percentage of crimes committed during load-shedding,” said the office of the premier.
The average contribution of crimes committed during load-shedding per policing district are as follows:
Police stations with the highest volume of crimes committed during load-shedding are Delft, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga, Worcester, Harare, Da Gamaskop, Durbanville, Cape Town Central, Ravensmead and Table View.
Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen extended his sympathies to the family of a LEAP officer who was killed last week in Crossroads.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Criminals prey on citizens in darkness caused by power cuts, Alan Winde says
On average in the Western Cape, 25.7% of the crime sample analysed occurred during load-shedding
Criminals are taking advantage of load-shedding under the cover of darkness, especially when it comes to property-related crimes.
The correlation between blackouts and crime is evident in a snapshot of statistics compiled by the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the Western Cape.
“Community members often complain to me about the link between load-shedding and crime. Criminals are taking full advantage of rolling blackouts, preying on law-abiding citizens under the cover of darkness,” said premier Alan Winde after joining the city’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) members on patrol in Hanover Park.
Winde said apart from the devastation wreaked by load-shedding on the economy and jobs, it also left communities vulnerable to thugs.
A sample of contact crimes committed between December 2022 and January 2023 in the province included murders, attempted murders, aggravated robberies, rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.
Property crimes analysed included burglaries (residential and business), theft from motor vehicles and theft of motor vehicles. The overall findings indicated the following percentages of crime committed during load-shedding:
“From the analysis, it is clear that the subcategories of property crimes contributed mostly to the percentage of crimes committed during load-shedding,” said the office of the premier.
The average contribution of crimes committed during load-shedding per policing district are as follows:
Police stations with the highest volume of crimes committed during load-shedding are Delft, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga, Worcester, Harare, Da Gamaskop, Durbanville, Cape Town Central, Ravensmead and Table View.
Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen extended his sympathies to the family of a LEAP officer who was killed last week in Crossroads.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Political configurations and what is in the firmament
THAMI MAZWAI: Soweto visit reveals scale of desperation and poverty
DAVID LEWIS: Spare a thought for those the state has failed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.