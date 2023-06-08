National

Fresh bid to overturn electoral law in apex court

One Movement SA has lodged an urgent application for it to be declared unconstitutional

08 June 2023 - 18:54 Linda Ensor

An urgent application was lodged on Thursday with the Constitutional Court by One Movement SA (OSA) to have sections of the Electoral Amendment Act declared invalid and unconstitutional.

This follows a similar application lodged in May by the Independent Candidates Association...

