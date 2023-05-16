National

ANC gets disclaimer over ‘direct funding compliance’ for missing deadline

By law, the deadline for submission of audited annual financial statements by political parties is September 30 each year

16 May 2023 - 16:14 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC, which is rocked by governance, administrative, and financial challenges, has received a disclaimer — the worst possible audit outcome — after failing to meet a September 30 2022 deadline to submit financial statements relating to direct funding to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

However, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the governing ANC has since “rectified this omission by submitting revised financial statements, albeit after the prescribed date”...

