Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action groups so much

Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day

19 April 2023 - 21:16
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Civil action groups are concerned about the constitutionality of new election laws that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed. Ramaphosa signed the bill into law this week following a Constitutional Court judgment in 2020, which stipulated that the previous Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it only allowed political party members to run for elections in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. However, the new election law received instant blowback as organisations say it violates constitutional principles. Business Days Linda Ensor unpacked the detail of the story with Business Day TV.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former editor Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministries to outline ...
Politics
3.
Think-tank Rivonia Circle hosts debate on new ...
Politics
4.
WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action ...
Politics
5.
ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.