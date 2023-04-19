Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
Civil action groups are concerned about the constitutionality of new election laws that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed. Ramaphosa signed the bill into law this week following a Constitutional Court judgment in 2020, which stipulated that the previous Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it only allowed political party members to run for elections in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. However, the new election law received instant blowback as organisations say it violates constitutional principles. Business Days Linda Ensor unpacked the detail of the story with Business Day TV.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action groups so much
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
