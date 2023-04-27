ANC’s new coalition conundrum

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
The ANC is working hard to convince South Africans that coalitions don’t work — despite having participated in them relatively successfully since the dawn of democracy. The problem is that the party may just be right, at least in terms of its own conduct in its more recent governing arrangements.
The ANC in Gauteng, in particular, has played a heavy hand in destabilising the province’s metros, with knock-on effects for service delivery and potentially its support among voters. Working with the EFF, the party has set out to replace opposition-led councils with its own “governments of local unity”.
The results have been disastrous: in Tshwane, an ANC-led alliance put in place an alleged fraudster as mayor. In Joburg, Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad became the metro’s fifth mayor in less than a year. Completely out of his depth, he resigned on Monday evening, ahead of a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.
So it’s perhaps no surprise that the ANC is moderating its view on coalitions. Speaking to the FM, ANC political education head and former Gauteng premier David Makhura says coalitions are not “the be-all and end-all for democracy and development” and so they are “not a priority for the ANC”.
In many African countries, he says, coalitions have stood in the way of development and the functioning of the state. “What we observed is that in those cases there is no decisive advancement, no agreement on anything.”
He contrasts that with a number of Asian countries, where a strong political centre and “degree of consensus on where the country should be going” sparked rapid development.
“South Africa needs a strong, progressive centre and greater levels of national consensus,” he says.
The ANC’s disdain for coalitions is a relatively recent phenomenon, brought on by shifting politics in the 2016 local government elections. In that poll, a divided electoral outcome forced increased co-operation between parties. But this is by no means new — the only difference is that the political terrain today is vastly different.
South Africa ushered in democracy with grand coalitions: the ANC controlled the Western Cape with the support of the New National Party (the reinvented offshoot of the apartheid National Party), and the ANC and IFP worked together in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. That lasted until 2004, when the ANC won an outright majority in the province.
The result was that, under then president Thabo Mbeki, the party consolidated its power nationally.
Of course, Mbeki’s success — his moment in the sun — would be short-lived. By late 2007 Jacob Zuma had ousted him as party president and the ANC’s descent into moral decay took hold, paving the way for the destruction of state institutions and entrenching corruption at all levels of government.
Fast-forward to 2016 when, in the wake of local government elections, coalition politics officially made a comeback. By 2021, ANC-led councils alone had leapt to 80 — about a third of the country’s 257 municipalities.
Much has changed since the heady days of 1994 and the government of national unity. Politics is no longer a calling but a meal ticket; one day you are a failed party leader, the next you start an outfit of your own and are back at the political table. Everyone and their offspring fancy themselves a president-in-waiting.
Things have changed at the party political level too. There are now a staggering 600-odd registered parties at national level alone — a number likely to increase ahead of the 2024 election. The electoral commission is even mulling a double-sheet ballot paper.
And the ANC has seen its support slipping steadily over the years as the economy has failed, corruption has flourished and service delivery has stalled.
So for all the party’s protestations around the problematic nature of coalitions, it has now put in place a framework to standardise coalitions in the (likely) event it will need to govern by co-operation, and to bring stability to ANC-led councils.
The ANC tasked a team headed by Makhura to look at its 80 coalition councils and develop an approach rooted in the experience in these municipalities. Makhura and his team reported back to the national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend and have made far-reaching recommendations, many of which have now been adopted to guide the party ahead of future elections.
The framework includes proposed legislative amendments to ensure that the party with the most seats in council should be responsible for setting up the governing coalition.
It’s a controversial point. This type of system is practised in other countries, Prof Susan Booysen, director of research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, tells the FM. But she considers it a cynical move by the ANC to legislate this — an attempt to resuscitate its power, even as frustrated voters have refused to hand it an outright majority.
There’s a danger in entrenching such a system in law, she says.
In any event, the party is looking to shake up a system whose instability was brought about by its own inertia: it sat on its hands as others secured the support to lead governing coalitions.
Other proposals include introducing legislation that will move South Africa’s councils from rule by executive mayor to rule by executive committee. The ANC-led Eastern Cape government is already attempting to amend provincial laws to do this to regain control of the hung Nelson Mandela Bay council, run by a 10-party coalition led by DA mayor Retief Odendaal.
The ANC also wants the threshold for political parties to obtain seats in council to be increased, and to put in place legislation that will insulate administrations from political instability — in part by making coalition agreements binding. (The DA, too, proposed legislation in parliament this week to formalise and tighten control over coalition pacts.)
Importantly, among the resolutions decided at the weekend is that any coalition-backed mayoral candidate will have to meet “rigorous criteria” to ensure the revitalisation of service delivery.
Makhura confirms to the FM that the ANC-led coalition will ensure Joburg’s new mayor will be appointed in this way, and that the party’s national working committee and a national coalitions task team will lead the process.
The upshot of all of this is that the ANC in Gauteng will no longer be able to “negotiate for spoils” directly, as it has been doing. It will have to be more circumspect in its agreements with the EFF, and work within the new framework.
While Booysen welcomes the introduction of a framework for coalitions in South Africa, she believes parties are “abusing” the system. “The mangling and abuse of coalitions is quite astonishing,” she says. “The ANC seems to be doing it to win back what it lost electorally.”
That’s not to say coalitions are by their nature problematic. They’re a natural progression in a multiparty democracy such as South Africa. “It is a transition period away from unadulterated majoritarianism,” she says. But there’s a caveat: “Co-operation and coexistence are essential.”
“Coalitions can be so constructive, but in South Africa they are seen as an extension of the contestation of majoritarian electoral politics.”
The result is that coalitions have been given a bad name, by the ANC in particular.
Gauteng’s political minefield presents something of a stress test for the coalition framework, coming just a month before the party starts preparing its 2024 election campaign.
While the party will be pushing for a “decisive election victory” in that poll, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in closing the NEC meeting that the ANC cannot be part of coalitions that are simply about “sharing the spoils”; it has to be principled enough to sit in the opposition benches if it cannot find partners that will agree to its principles.
Given the power crisis in South Africa, along with grinding unemployment, broken health and education systems, and alarming levels of crime and corruption (all largely problems of the ANC’s making), the party may well find itself on those opposition benches. Or be forced into coalitions, whether it likes it or not.
What it means:
