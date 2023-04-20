National

Citrus growers knock on Patel’s door again for help

Calls for political intervention to resolve impasse between SA and EU over refrigeration of oranges

20 April 2023 - 19:35 Katharine Child

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa has asked the government for an urgent update on its interventions to stop the EU requiring refrigeration of oranges, which it says will leave some farmers without a livelihood. 

New false codling moth regulations passed in June 2022 require mandatory cold treatment of SA oranges entering EU markets. Oranges must be kept at temperatures of 2°C or lower for 25 days adding to farmers' costs...

