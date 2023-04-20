Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
The demise of airlines like Comair and SA Express have intensified the need to boost local air routes
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa has asked the government for an urgent update on its interventions to stop the EU requiring refrigeration of oranges, which it says will leave some farmers without a livelihood.
New false codling moth regulations passed in June 2022 require mandatory cold treatment of SA oranges entering EU markets. Oranges must be kept at temperatures of 2°C or lower for 25 days adding to farmers' costs...
Citrus growers knock on Patel’s door again for help
Calls for political intervention to resolve impasse between SA and EU over refrigeration of oranges
The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa has asked the government for an urgent update on its interventions to stop the EU requiring refrigeration of oranges, which it says will leave some farmers without a livelihood.
New false codling moth regulations passed in June 2022 require mandatory cold treatment of SA oranges entering EU markets. Oranges must be kept at temperatures of 2°C or lower for 25 days adding to farmers' costs...
