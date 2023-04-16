Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Last year, the local citrus industry packed 164.8-million 15kg cartons of fruit for global markets. This phenomenal feat is testimony to the quality of South African citrus and the skill of growers and their workforces, who have positioned our sector as the second-biggest exporter of citrus in the world.
This is something to be proud of and needs to continue to be nurtured and grown. It also requires a highly sophisticated value chain that meets the stringent demands of export markets and their consumers...
JUSTIN CHADWICK: Putting the citrus industry on track for growth
The Citrus Growers Association and Transnet are working together to remove challenges to a blossoming industry
