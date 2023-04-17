Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Challenges in sleepy citrus country engender enclave building

Road upgrades will enable an increase in the more than 30-million fruit cartons exported every year

17 April 2023 - 05:02

History is spread all over the present in the Sundays River Valley. On a Saturday morning the gravel roads teem with labour tenants and villagers getting on with their lives, a few early morning drinkers already brooding alongside those walking to town to do their shopping.

This is citrus country. Before you can make sense of it you are met by a wide expanse of rolling orchards, some covered with what looks like large night frills to protect the trees from frost. In time the fruit will be harvested, packed and despatched to the harbour nearly an hour away, Europe its ultimate destination in most cases. ..

