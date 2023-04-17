Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
Young people may live digitally but it appears they are interested in exercise
History is spread all over the present in the Sundays River Valley. On a Saturday morning the gravel roads teem with labour tenants and villagers getting on with their lives, a few early morning drinkers already brooding alongside those walking to town to do their shopping.
This is citrus country. Before you can make sense of it you are met by a wide expanse of rolling orchards, some covered with what looks like large night frills to protect the trees from frost. In time the fruit will be harvested, packed and despatched to the harbour nearly an hour away, Europe its ultimate destination in most cases. ..
AYABONGA CAWE: Challenges in sleepy citrus country engender enclave building
Road upgrades will enable an increase in the more than 30-million fruit cartons exported every year
