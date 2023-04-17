National

Derek Hanekom appointed interim SAA chair

Gordhan installs seven other interim board members

17 April 2023 - 18:19 Linda Ensor

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed a new eight-member interim board for the national carrier SAA with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom taking up the post of chairperson.

The new interim non-executive directors include Fathima Gany, a chartered accountant; Fundi Sithebi, a former COO of the Airports Company SA; Mahlubi Mazwi, a finance specialist; Johannes Weapond, a corporate lawyer; Clarissa Appana, a chartered accountant and finance expert; and Dumisani Sangweni, an economist...

