Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed a new eight-member interim board for the national carrier SAA with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom taking up the post of chairperson.
The new interim non-executive directors include Fathima Gany, a chartered accountant; Fundi Sithebi, a former COO of the Airports Company SA; Mahlubi Mazwi, a finance specialist; Johannes Weapond, a corporate lawyer; Clarissa Appana, a chartered accountant and finance expert; and Dumisani Sangweni, an economist...
Derek Hanekom appointed interim SAA chair
Gordhan installs seven other interim board members
