National

Public enterprises department heads for chopping block

The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 19:04
UPDATED 09 March 2023 - 23:00

The department of public enterprises will cease to exist in future because state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will fall under their line departments, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The plan is a long-term one that will form part of the reconfiguration of government departments announced by the president in the state of the nation address earlier this year. Some departments will be merged, but Ramaphosa has cautioned this will take time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.