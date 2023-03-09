Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
The department of public enterprises will cease to exist in future because state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will fall under their line departments, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the National Assembly on Thursday.
The plan is a long-term one that will form part of the reconfiguration of government departments announced by the president in the state of the nation address earlier this year. Some departments will be merged, but Ramaphosa has cautioned this will take time...
Public enterprises department heads for chopping block
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
