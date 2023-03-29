The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The people who destroyed SAA have not yet been charged, in spite of the Zondo findings
Sadag used an online survey to find out how blackouts affect our state of mind
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
I have flown from Joburg to Cape Town four times in the past three weeks. I have also done two return trips from Joburg to Durban and to Gqeberha. In all instances, I have flown with the excellent, on-time, friendly, clean and efficient FlySafair.
Just five years ago I would probably have flown half of those trips with SAA, our “national carrier”. Walking through OR Tambo International Airport used to be a parade through SAA’s prowess: it flew to more destinations than any other carrier; it covered routes private airlines would not touch; it oiled the economy; it brought the farmers of Upington to Joburg; and it ensured that foreign investors got to Bloemfontein...
JUSTICE MALALA: They brought SAA to its knees — why are they still free?
