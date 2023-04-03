Former journalist Percy Mthimkhulu dies

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s chief of staff, Percy Mthimkhulu, died in his sleep on Monday, his family said in a statement.
Mthimkhulu, a former journalist from Soweto, launched his journalism career as a graduate trainee at Business Day and the Financial Mail.
He went on to spend five years at the media house, rising through the ranks to become a senior editor in the investment section where he produced “high-quality stories and analysis pieces on leading JSE-listed companies”, his family said in a statement released on Monday night.
“Recently he was part of the team that wrote the ANC’s Covid-19 economic reconstruction document, the SA economic recovery and reconstruction plan and the SA tourism recovery plan.
“He was also a member of the technical team supporting the ANC’s NEC economic transformation subcommittee,” the statement said.
Mthimkhulu graduated with an MPhil degree in development finance from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. This was after he attained a BCom Honours degree in economics, certificates in economic journalism and an applied economics online course with the University of Cape Town.
Details of memorial and funeral services will be released soon, the family said.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former journalist Percy Mthimkhulu dies
Mthimkhulu was a graduate trainee at Business Day and the Financial Mail
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s chief of staff, Percy Mthimkhulu, died in his sleep on Monday, his family said in a statement.
Mthimkhulu, a former journalist from Soweto, launched his journalism career as a graduate trainee at Business Day and the Financial Mail.
He went on to spend five years at the media house, rising through the ranks to become a senior editor in the investment section where he produced “high-quality stories and analysis pieces on leading JSE-listed companies”, his family said in a statement released on Monday night.
“Recently he was part of the team that wrote the ANC’s Covid-19 economic reconstruction document, the SA economic recovery and reconstruction plan and the SA tourism recovery plan.
“He was also a member of the technical team supporting the ANC’s NEC economic transformation subcommittee,” the statement said.
Mthimkhulu graduated with an MPhil degree in development finance from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. This was after he attained a BCom Honours degree in economics, certificates in economic journalism and an applied economics online course with the University of Cape Town.
Details of memorial and funeral services will be released soon, the family said.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76
Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session
Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76
Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session
Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car crash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.