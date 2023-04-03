National

Former journalist Percy Mthimkhulu dies

Mthimkhulu was a graduate trainee at Business Day and the Financial Mail

03 April 2023 - 20:37 Luyolo Mkentane
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s chief of staff, Percy Mthimkhulu, died in his sleep on Monday, his family said in a statement. 

Mthimkhulu, a former journalist from Soweto, launched his journalism career  as a graduate trainee at Business Day and the Financial Mail.

He went on to spend five years at the media house, rising through the ranks to become a senior editor in the investment section where he produced “high-quality stories and analysis pieces on leading JSE-listed companies”, his family said in a statement released on Monday night.

“Recently he was part of the team that wrote the ANC’s Covid-19 economic reconstruction document, the SA economic recovery and reconstruction plan and the SA tourism recovery plan.

“He was also a member of the  technical team supporting the ANC’s NEC economic transformation subcommittee,” the statement said. 

Mthimkhulu graduated with an MPhil degree in development finance from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. This was after he attained  a BCom Honours degree in economics, certificates in economic journalism and an applied economics online course with the University of Cape Town.

Details of memorial and funeral services will be released soon, the family said.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94

Engineer’s microchip forecast became known as ‘Moore’s Law’ decades before the PC revolution
World
1 week ago

High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76

Back-flip innovation carrying his name changed athletics when he first used it at the 1968 Olympics
Sport
2 weeks ago

Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session

Club unable to divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old midfielder
Sport
3 weeks ago

Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53

Star loses his battle against cancer
National
4 weeks ago

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car crash

Bodyguard also killed after vehicle collides with cattle
National
4 weeks ago
