Veteran radio DJ Mark Pilgrim has died.
His death at the age of 53 was confirmed in a statement by his employer, HOT 1027. It said he died at home with his family.
“DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancée Adrienne at home.”
The star was known for hosting several radio shows on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm, Hot919 and Hot102.7fm.
Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which he later revealed had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.
At the start of 2022, Pilgrim confirmed his cancer had returned after 33 years in remission.
“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come,” he said at the time.
He documented his journey from that point, including his battle with Covid-19, recoveries from surgery and time with his family.
He proposed to his partner, Adrianne Watkins, at the start of the year.
Those close to the star warned of fake rumours about his death on social media last month after viral reports of a man with a similar name dying.
His family thanked all his friends and followers for their support.
“His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always.”
His death has led to a flood of tributes on social media.
TimesLIVE
Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53
Star loses his battle against cancer
TimesLIVE
