High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76

The oil price recovery outweighs investor fears of US bank failures and inventory build-up
The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised the event with a radically different jumping technique that was eventually named after him, died on Sunday aged 76, his agent Ray Schulte said.
Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, where he jumped leading with his back to clear the bar, a technique that has since been named the “Fosbury Flop” and is used by all high jumpers today.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma,” Schulte wrote on Instagram.
The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps, and Kristin Thompson.
The straddle or scissors jump were common techniques in the high jump. But when foam matting was introduced to break the athletes’ fall, Fosbury used his new technique for the first time on the world stage.
The American set a then Olympic record of 2.24m to take the gold and change the sport, with more and more athletes attempting the back-first jump as the technique gradually gained acceptance.
“Dick Fosbury was always true to the Olympic values and served the Olympic movement in a number of functions, including as president of World Olympians. He will forever be remembered as an outstanding Olympic champion,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.
“With his groundbreaking ‘Fosbury Flop’ technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionised the high jump. He was truly an Olympic pioneer and legend,” Team USA posted on Twitter.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Fosbury, a true legend and pioneer in the world of track and field. Dick’s innovative technique of the ‘Fosbury Flop’ revolutionised the high jump event and forever changed the sport,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field (USATF).
“I had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Dick tirelessly advocated for the wellbeing of athletes, particularly retired athletes,” said Michael Conley, USATF board chair and high-performance division chair.
World Athletics said in a statement: “Fosbury’s innovation took the high jump to another level and he remained involved in athletics throughout his life, sharing his knowledge and skill with future generations. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”
“Dick Fosbury had revolutionised the practice of this sport with his sublime audacity. Thoughts to his loved ones,” said Amelie Oudea-Castera, France’s minister of sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Fosbury’s gold and his contribution to the sport earned him a spot in the US National Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76
Back-flip innovation carrying his name changed athletics when he first used it at the 1968 Olympics
Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised the event with a radically different jumping technique that was eventually named after him, died on Sunday aged 76, his agent Ray Schulte said.
Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, where he jumped leading with his back to clear the bar, a technique that has since been named the “Fosbury Flop” and is used by all high jumpers today.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma,” Schulte wrote on Instagram.
The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps, and Kristin Thompson.
The straddle or scissors jump were common techniques in the high jump. But when foam matting was introduced to break the athletes’ fall, Fosbury used his new technique for the first time on the world stage.
The American set a then Olympic record of 2.24m to take the gold and change the sport, with more and more athletes attempting the back-first jump as the technique gradually gained acceptance.
“Dick Fosbury was always true to the Olympic values and served the Olympic movement in a number of functions, including as president of World Olympians. He will forever be remembered as an outstanding Olympic champion,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.
“With his groundbreaking ‘Fosbury Flop’ technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionised the high jump. He was truly an Olympic pioneer and legend,” Team USA posted on Twitter.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Fosbury, a true legend and pioneer in the world of track and field. Dick’s innovative technique of the ‘Fosbury Flop’ revolutionised the high jump event and forever changed the sport,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field (USATF).
“I had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Dick tirelessly advocated for the wellbeing of athletes, particularly retired athletes,” said Michael Conley, USATF board chair and high-performance division chair.
World Athletics said in a statement: “Fosbury’s innovation took the high jump to another level and he remained involved in athletics throughout his life, sharing his knowledge and skill with future generations. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”
“Dick Fosbury had revolutionised the practice of this sport with his sublime audacity. Thoughts to his loved ones,” said Amelie Oudea-Castera, France’s minister of sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Fosbury’s gold and his contribution to the sport earned him a spot in the US National Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: At just 22, energetic Edith Molikoe is making a name for ...
Schoenmaker and Sates make Swiss cheese of rivals in Lausanne
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.