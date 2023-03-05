Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car crash

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his bodyguards were killed early on Sunday when their car collided with two cows.
Makgoe’s spokesperson Sello Dithebe confirmed the incident.
“The Free State emergency services crews responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 at about 1.30am. On arrival they found a light motor vehicle that collided with two cows and three occupants were trapped inside it.
“They used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene — MEC for education Tate Makgoe and one male protector.
“The one male driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital for stabilisation, for later transportation to Bloemfontein,” Dithebe said.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was informed about the crash in a phone call from the premier.
“I have no words to express my deepest shock at the news of the untimely passing of comrade Tate,” she said.
“When I was appointed minister of basic education, he was also appointed MEC of education in the Free State and has been in the position ever since. The success of the province in education can be attributed mainly to his leadership, dedication, understanding of the sector and the innovation which has yielded great results. I am truly saddened by his passing,” she said.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the death of the MEC was “a great loss to his family, his friends and the country at large, particularly the people of the Free State which he served diligently”.
Vibrant and politically conscious, Makgoe was always aware of the delicate and volatile political landscape in the country
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the MEC had served his people and country with distinction, especially in the education sector.
Makgoe, one of the longest serving MECs, served in various capacities after joining the government.
A chemical engineering graduate from what was then called Technikon Vaal Triangle (now Vaal University of Technology), Makgoe held a BCom degree from the University of SA (Unisa). He later obtained a BCom honours from the University of the Free State (UFS) and a master’s in business leadership from Unisa.
“At the time of his demise, Makgoe was enrolled for his PhD in leadership in education with the UFS. Vibrant and politically conscious, Makgoe was always aware of the delicate and volatile political landscape in the country owing to the draconian apartheid policies,” said Dukwana.
Dukwana said the provincial government was in contact with Makgoe’s family and would provide updates later about his burial.
“Makgoe had, from an early age, devoted his life to the disadvantaged and marginalised to fully realise the objectives of the true political transformation and the total eradication of grinding poverty.” added Dukwana.
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car crash
