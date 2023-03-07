Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Head coach Shukri Conrad sees the player blossoming into one of the team’s most important batsmen in the years ahead
This is still some way off the R887m paid for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018
Premiership club Richards Bay FC has announced the death of their midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo, after he collapsed at training on Tuesday.
The club said it could not divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old footballer.
“It is with deep sadness that Richards Bay FC announce the untimely loss of one of our midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo,” the club said on Tuesday.
“He collapsed this morning during training. The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time of bereavement.”
Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗮 "𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗽𝗲" 𝗠𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq— Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 7, 2023
Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗮 "𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗽𝗲" 𝗠𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq
Mtolo had been with the Natal Rich Boyz since 2020 after joining them from Motsepe Foundation Championship team Uthongathi.
He was part of the squad that helped the team from northern KwaZulu-Natal gain automatic promotion to the Premiership last year.
Mtolo had made nine appearances for Richards Bay this season, eight in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup.
His last match was the 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, where he played the entire game at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Mtolo’s death comes soon after Stellenbosch FC lost youngster Oswin Andries due to a stabbing-related injury last month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session
Club unable to divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old midfielder
Premiership club Richards Bay FC has announced the death of their midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo, after he collapsed at training on Tuesday.
The club said it could not divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old footballer.
“It is with deep sadness that Richards Bay FC announce the untimely loss of one of our midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo,” the club said on Tuesday.
“He collapsed this morning during training. The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time of bereavement.”
Mtolo had been with the Natal Rich Boyz since 2020 after joining them from Motsepe Foundation Championship team Uthongathi.
He was part of the squad that helped the team from northern KwaZulu-Natal gain automatic promotion to the Premiership last year.
Mtolo had made nine appearances for Richards Bay this season, eight in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup.
His last match was the 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, where he played the entire game at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Mtolo’s death comes soon after Stellenbosch FC lost youngster Oswin Andries due to a stabbing-related injury last month.
Chiefs coach Zwane impressed at how Ngezana has bounced back
Mbule and Jali alleged to have arrived drunk at Sundowns training
Chiefs coach hails ‘arrogant’ Shabalala in derby win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chiefs coach Zwane impressed at how Ngezana has bounced back
Mbule and Jali alleged to have arrived drunk at Sundowns training
Chiefs coach hails ‘arrogant’ Shabalala in derby win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.