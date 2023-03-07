Sport / Soccer

Richards Bay’s Mtolo dies during training session

Club unable to divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old midfielder

07 March 2023 - 20:38 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Siphamandla Mtolo leads the team out at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, May 15 2022. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Premiership club Richards Bay FC has announced the death of their midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo, after he collapsed at training on Tuesday. 

The club said it could not divulge further details or the medical reason for the shock death of the 29-year-old footballer.   

“It is with deep sadness that Richards Bay FC announce the untimely loss of one of our midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo,” the club said on Tuesday. 

“He collapsed this morning during training. The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time of bereavement.” 

Mtolo had been with the Natal Rich Boyz since 2020 after joining them from Motsepe Foundation Championship team Uthongathi. 

He was part of the squad that helped the team from northern KwaZulu-Natal gain automatic promotion to the Premiership last year. 

Mtolo had made nine appearances for Richards Bay this season, eight in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup. 

His last match was the 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, where he played the entire game at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Mtolo’s death comes soon after Stellenbosch FC lost youngster Oswin Andries due to a stabbing-related injury last month. 

