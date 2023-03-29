Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The appointment of an electricity minister was always going to generate debate about Eskom’s success or failure to keep the lights on. The incumbent, Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa, and his colourful nature have made the debate even more interesting. Sadly, it has also steered things in an unhelpful direction and obscured other important aspects to resolving SA’s energy crisis.
Since taking over Ramokgopa has been visiting Eskom’s ailing power stations. As expected, these visits have attracted much media attention, especially what he has said in public, rather than what he has told his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, cabinet colleagues and Eskom’s board. ..
JOHN DLUDLU: Ministers must start to sing from the same Eskom hymn sheet
By dismissing corruption, the electricity minister has steered things in an unhelpful direction
The appointment of an electricity minister was always going to generate debate about Eskom's success or failure to keep the lights on. The incumbent, Kgosientsho "Sputla" Ramokgopa, and his colourful nature have made the debate even more interesting. Sadly, it has also steered things in an unhelpful direction and obscured other important aspects to resolving SA's energy crisis.
Since taking over Ramokgopa has been visiting Eskom's ailing power stations. As expected, these visits have attracted much media attention, especially what he has said in public, rather than what he has told his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, cabinet colleagues and Eskom's board.
