Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Ministers must start to sing from the same Eskom hymn sheet

By dismissing corruption, the electricity minister has steered things in an unhelpful direction

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 05:00 John Dludlu

The appointment of an electricity minister was always going to generate debate about Eskom’s success or failure to keep the lights on. The incumbent, Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa, and his colourful nature have made the debate even more interesting. Sadly, it has also steered things in an unhelpful direction and obscured other important aspects to resolving SA’s energy crisis. 

Since taking over Ramokgopa has been visiting Eskom’s ailing power stations. As expected, these visits have attracted much media attention, especially what he has said in public, rather than what he has told his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, cabinet colleagues and Eskom’s board. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.