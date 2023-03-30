National

Creation of independent electricity transmission operator gathers pace

Cabinet adopts draft Electricity Amendment Bill that will pave the way for the purchase and transmission of power from Eskom and private producers

30 March 2023 - 12:49 Linda Ensor

The process of establishing an independent transmission system operator has taken a significant step forward with the cabinet’s adoption of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, which it wants parliament to deal with as a priority.

An independent transmission system operator (TSO) is crucial for the purchase and transmission of electricity from Eskom and private energy producers on an impartial basis...

