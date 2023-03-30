The 7.5-million-barrel drop in crude inventories compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise
The company engaged in grand theft and should be held responsible
South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago.
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
Oliver Fortuin resigned as CEO earlier in March
Nedbank economists forecast price increases will decline to single digits in the second quarter
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bank supervision is typically conducted behind closed doors due to concern that publicising bank missteps could lead to bank runs
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
The process of establishing an independent transmission system operator has taken a significant step forward with the cabinet’s adoption of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, which it wants parliament to deal with as a priority.
An independent transmission system operator (TSO) is crucial for the purchase and transmission of electricity from Eskom and private energy producers on an impartial basis...
Creation of independent electricity transmission operator gathers pace
Cabinet adopts draft Electricity Amendment Bill that will pave the way for the purchase and transmission of power from Eskom and private producers
