No centralisation of power, says Ramaphosa

The appointment of more ministers in the presidency was not intended as a centralisation of power, but rather to make the government work more effectively and better serve the people, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
The president appeared for a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces, which was notable by the absence of EFF MPs who were not able to take their turn in asking questions. The EFF has called for the removal of Ramaphosa because of the Phala Phala theft saga and have on previous occasions created havoc during parliamentary sittings where Ramaphosa appeared...
