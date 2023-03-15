National

Nkoana-Mashabane walks away from parliament and to millions in payouts

Those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet are expected to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits

15 March 2023 - 12:45 Kgothatso Madisa
Former minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. File picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE.
Former minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. File picture: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE.

Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.

She becomes the first of a few ministers and deputy ministers Expected to tender their resignations after being axed from the cabinet.

Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, it is expected those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet will resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.

Nkoana-Mashabane has held several ministerial positions, including international relations and rural development and land reform before being moved to the presidency in 2019.

She has been in parliament since the early 2010s and stands to walk away with millions in pension pay outs and other loss-of- office benefits.

She was a known ally of former president Jacob Zuma, but Ramaphosa opted to keep her in his cabinet when he took over, moving her from rural development and land reform in his first cabinet reshuffle in 2019.

Nkoana-Mashabane failed to make the cut in the sought-after ANC national executive committee (NEC) at 2022’s national conference. She had been in the structure since the 2007 Polokwane conference.

ANC caucus chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Nkoana-Mashabane’s resignation on Wednesday morning.

She opted to resign although she had initially agreed to be redeployed to a portfolio committee along with her colleagues axed from the executive, including former sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.

Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Majodina she should not be redeployed as she was planning to resign.

It was reported yesterday that Sisulu had notified the ANC parliamentary office of her intention to resign but had not yet sent her letter.

“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” Majodina said yesterday.

“I’ve not received the letter. I reminded her this morning.”

TimesLIVE

Ask ‘why’ changes to cabinet were made, urges Cyril Ramaphosa

Opposition parties have criticised the president for not sticking to his commitment to decrease the size of the executive
National
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Fixing these three things will get us going again — pity there’s no plan

A credible approach to fixing energy, an urgent intervention on crime and getting logistics working again are needed
Opinion
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Everyone can see it: Ramaphosa is defeated

This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom goes after unscrupulous maintenance ...
National
2.
Gary Porritt loses bid to privately prosecute SARS
National
3.
Home affairs commits to reducing permits backlog
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after axing as ...
National
5.
Mashatile to chair justice, crime-prevention and ...
National

Related Articles

Mashatile to chair justice, crime-prevention and security cluster

National

Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after axing as minister

National

JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.