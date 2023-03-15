Nkoana-Mashabane walks away from parliament and to millions in payouts

World’s biggest importer of crude reports an improvement in economic activity, while fears of a banking crisis ease
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
Those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet are expected to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Tenants in the industrial sector, particularly in manufacturing, are under enormous pressure with the ongoing electricity supply issues
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Proposed recommendations include subsidies for first-time parents, but experts suggest policies focused on gender equality would have more impact
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October
Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.
She becomes the first of a few ministers and deputy ministers Expected to tender their resignations after being axed from the cabinet.
Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, it is expected those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet will resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Nkoana-Mashabane has held several ministerial positions, including international relations and rural development and land reform before being moved to the presidency in 2019.
She has been in parliament since the early 2010s and stands to walk away with millions in pension pay outs and other loss-of- office benefits.
She was a known ally of former president Jacob Zuma, but Ramaphosa opted to keep her in his cabinet when he took over, moving her from rural development and land reform in his first cabinet reshuffle in 2019.
Nkoana-Mashabane failed to make the cut in the sought-after ANC national executive committee (NEC) at 2022’s national conference. She had been in the structure since the 2007 Polokwane conference.
ANC caucus chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Nkoana-Mashabane’s resignation on Wednesday morning.
She opted to resign although she had initially agreed to be redeployed to a portfolio committee along with her colleagues axed from the executive, including former sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Majodina she should not be redeployed as she was planning to resign.
It was reported yesterday that Sisulu had notified the ANC parliamentary office of her intention to resign but had not yet sent her letter.
“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” Majodina said yesterday.
“I’ve not received the letter. I reminded her this morning.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nkoana-Mashabane walks away from parliament and to millions in payouts
Those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet are expected to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits
Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.
She becomes the first of a few ministers and deputy ministers Expected to tender their resignations after being axed from the cabinet.
Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, it is expected those who President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet will resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Nkoana-Mashabane has held several ministerial positions, including international relations and rural development and land reform before being moved to the presidency in 2019.
She has been in parliament since the early 2010s and stands to walk away with millions in pension pay outs and other loss-of- office benefits.
She was a known ally of former president Jacob Zuma, but Ramaphosa opted to keep her in his cabinet when he took over, moving her from rural development and land reform in his first cabinet reshuffle in 2019.
Nkoana-Mashabane failed to make the cut in the sought-after ANC national executive committee (NEC) at 2022’s national conference. She had been in the structure since the 2007 Polokwane conference.
ANC caucus chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Nkoana-Mashabane’s resignation on Wednesday morning.
She opted to resign although she had initially agreed to be redeployed to a portfolio committee along with her colleagues axed from the executive, including former sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Majodina she should not be redeployed as she was planning to resign.
It was reported yesterday that Sisulu had notified the ANC parliamentary office of her intention to resign but had not yet sent her letter.
“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” Majodina said yesterday.
“I’ve not received the letter. I reminded her this morning.”
TimesLIVE
Ask ‘why’ changes to cabinet were made, urges Cyril Ramaphosa
ALEXANDER PARKER: Fixing these three things will get us going again — pity there’s no plan
SAM MKOKELI: Everyone can see it: Ramaphosa is defeated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mashatile to chair justice, crime-prevention and security cluster
Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after axing as minister
JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.