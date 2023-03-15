National

Lindiwe Sisulu resigns as MP, ending almost three-decade stint in parliament

15 March 2023 - 14:21 Kgothatso Madisa
Former cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: MORAPEDI MASHASHE.
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has resigned as an MP. She has become the third cabinet member to resign from parliament after being axed from the executive last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, two other former ministers, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, also resigned.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed the resignations.

Sisulu was left out of the executive for the first time since 1996 when Ramaphosa wielded his axe in last week's reshuffle. Her resignation brings to an end a nearly 30-year spell as an MP, having first joined the National Assembly in 1994.

It was reported on Tuesday that Sisulu informed Majodina she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing as she had intended to resign as an MP.

Most of her colleagues who were fired by Ramaphosa had been redeployed to parliament to join portfolio committees. Those included Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa, both of whom have since resigned, and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.

It is believed Sisulu will receive at least R4m in loss-of-employment benefits paid to ministers and MPs on loss of office.

She had been in the executive under former president Nelson Mandela and was reappointed by all his successors, including Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa during his first term.

Sisulu has led several ministries, including tourism; international relations; human settlements; water and sanitation;, defence; public service and administration; housing; and intelligence.

Attempts to source comments from Sisulu and Mthethwa were unsuccessful.

