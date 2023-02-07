National

Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution

The former president has asked the apex court to overturn the interim interdict obtained by Cyril Ramaphosa

07 February 2023 - 13:28 Franny Rabkin

Former president Jacob Zuma has gone directly to the Constitutional Court asking it to overturn the interim interdict obtained by President Cyril Ramaphosa that put a halt to Zuma’s private prosecution against him.

The interdict prevented Zuma from taking any further steps in pursuing his prosecution until the courts determine whether the prosecution is lawful. It meant Ramaphosa did not have to step into a criminal dock on January 19 as per a summons obtained by Zuma...

