Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
LNG producer’s share falls after accelerated book build announcement
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
Country’s neutrality is enshrined by treaty in 1907, though its defence industry is among the top 15 global arms exporters
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
Former president Jacob Zuma has gone directly to the Constitutional Court asking it to overturn the interim interdict obtained by President Cyril Ramaphosa that put a halt to Zuma’s private prosecution against him.
The interdict prevented Zuma from taking any further steps in pursuing his prosecution until the courts determine whether the prosecution is lawful. It meant Ramaphosa did not have to step into a criminal dock on January 19 as per a summons obtained by Zuma...
Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution
The former president has asked the apex court to overturn the interim interdict obtained by Cyril Ramaphosa
