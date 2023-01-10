Ramaphosa fires back in Zuma private prosecution matter

Former president Jacob Zuma had “deliberately” misconstrued President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court challenge to Zuma’s private prosecution of him, Ramaphosa said in court papers on Tuesday.

While Zuma had made it seem that his case was “entirely” about whether Zuma had an ulterior purpose in prosecuting him, this was only one of the grounds for his legal challenge, Ramaphosa said.

The result of Zuma’s focus on only one aspect was that “the core grounds on which I challenge the summons have not been seriously disputed”, he said.

Ramaphosa wants the high court in Johannesburg to set aside his prosecution by Zuma, which seeks to put him in the criminal court dock on January 19, as unconstitutional and unlawful. He has urgently asked for an interim interdict to prevent any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in court on the 19th.

Ramaphosa was replying to Zuma’s answering affidavit in which Zuma pulled out all the stops to counter Ramaphosa’s claim that his prosecution was brought for the ulterior purpose of scuppering Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president in December.