SA Tourism acting CFO keeps mum on notice of suspension, chair Thozamile Botha says

CPI data from the world's biggest economy shows prices eased in January but underlying inflation is proving stubborn
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Elaine Zungu says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be both witness and accused
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Group says performance is ‘robust’ as turnover increases 7.8% overall
Business Day TV speaks to Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum Financial, and Wanted magazine's Celeste Khumalo
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Caretaker government struggles to convince donors as Beirut’s reforms and crackdown on endemic corruption stall
Gunners form slips as they vie for Premier League title
Born on February 27 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese carmaker to grow into global brand
Acting SA Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has not responded to a notice of suspension served on him last week.
That is according to SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha, who said on Tuesday Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended, after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English football team Tottenham Hotspur.
Botha said on Tuesday the deadline was on Monday, and the last time he spoke to SA Tourism he had not heard whether Van der Walt had responded.
Botha said if there was no response, the board would have to decide on a course of action.
Daily Maverick reported Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m (about R32m) fee to “activate” the sponsorship. Van der Walt told the website he had no financial interest in the agency, WWP Group, but he had done consulting work for it, mainly on tax matters.
After the resignation of three SA Tourism board members two weeks ago, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu suggested last week the board should be focused on suspending Van der Walt, who allegedly brought ethical defects to the deal.
The proposed three-year agreement worth nearly R1bn, which included printing a message about SA on the club’s jerseys as part of a campaign to get millions of people around the world who watch the league to visit the country, has been put on hold.
On Saturday, SA Tourism dropped its forensic investigation into who leaked the document about the planned sponsorship deal.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA Tourism acting CFO keeps mum on notice of suspension, chair Thozamile Botha says
Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m fee to ‘activate’ a sponsorship with Tottenham Hotspur
Acting SA Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has not responded to a notice of suspension served on him last week.
That is according to SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha, who said on Tuesday Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended, after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English football team Tottenham Hotspur.
Botha said on Tuesday the deadline was on Monday, and the last time he spoke to SA Tourism he had not heard whether Van der Walt had responded.
Botha said if there was no response, the board would have to decide on a course of action.
Daily Maverick reported Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m (about R32m) fee to “activate” the sponsorship. Van der Walt told the website he had no financial interest in the agency, WWP Group, but he had done consulting work for it, mainly on tax matters.
After the resignation of three SA Tourism board members two weeks ago, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu suggested last week the board should be focused on suspending Van der Walt, who allegedly brought ethical defects to the deal.
The proposed three-year agreement worth nearly R1bn, which included printing a message about SA on the club’s jerseys as part of a campaign to get millions of people around the world who watch the league to visit the country, has been put on hold.
On Saturday, SA Tourism dropped its forensic investigation into who leaked the document about the planned sponsorship deal.
TimesLIVE
SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers
Top court throws out minister’s appeal on use of ‘racial’ criteria to fund tourism sector
EDITORIAL: Offside, Mr Khumalo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PODCAST: Send in the clowns...
Lindiwe Sisulu must stop investigation into whistle-blower, PSA says
SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.