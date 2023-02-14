National

SA Tourism acting CFO keeps mum on notice of suspension, chair Thozamile Botha says

Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m fee to ‘activate’ a sponsorship with Tottenham Hotspur

14 February 2023 - 17:12 Ernest Mabuza
Johan van der Walt. File picture: Andisiwe Makinana.
Johan van der Walt. File picture: Andisiwe Makinana.

Acting SA Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has not responded to a notice of suspension served on him last week.

That is according to SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha, who said on Tuesday Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended, after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English football team Tottenham Hotspur.

Botha said on Tuesday the deadline was on Monday, and the last time he spoke to SA Tourism he had not heard whether Van der Walt had responded.

Botha said if there was no response, the board would have to decide on a course of action.

Daily Maverick reported Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m (about R32m) fee to “activate” the sponsorship. Van der Walt told the website he had no financial interest in the agency, WWP Group, but he had done consulting work for it, mainly on tax matters.

The new chair of the South African Tourism board, Thozamile Botha. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The new chair of the South African Tourism board, Thozamile Botha. Picture: SUPPLIED.

After the resignation of three SA Tourism board members two weeks ago, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu suggested last week the board should be focused on suspending Van der Walt, who allegedly brought ethical defects to the deal.

The proposed three-year agreement worth nearly R1bn, which included printing a message about SA on the club’s jerseys as part of a campaign to get millions of people around the world who watch the league to visit the country, has been put on hold.

On Saturday, SA Tourism dropped its forensic investigation into who leaked the document about the planned sponsorship deal.

TimesLIVE

SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers

Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
National
5 days ago

Top court throws out minister’s appeal on use of ‘racial’ criteria to fund tourism sector

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal an order stating she could not use race-based ...
Companies
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Offside, Mr Khumalo

Thoughtless approach to tourism marketing by SA Tourism reveals contempt for taxpayers’ cash
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Battery storage market ripe for a boom in SA, ...
National
2.
Williams presided over collapse of Tshwane’s ...
National
3.
There is already a blueprint for funding SOEs, ...
National
4.
Cape Town faces faecal fracas over coastal ...
National
5.
Eskom wants to buy from companies generating ...
National

Related Articles

PODCAST: Send in the clowns...

News & Fox

Lindiwe Sisulu must stop investigation into whistle-blower, PSA says

National

SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.