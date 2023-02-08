Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
New bills are in short supply, raising the ire of Nigerians ahead of the country's February 25 elections
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Internal combustion engine vehicle sales declined by 7% in a growing shift to electric power
The SA Tourism board says it will order a forensic investigation into whistle-blowers who leaked the possible sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.
The board has also decided that investigations be conducted into reports that the agency’s interim CFO, Johan van der Walt, has a conflict of interest with the company involved in the Spurs deal...
SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers
