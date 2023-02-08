National

SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers

08 February 2023 - 20:46 Katharine Child

The SA Tourism board says it will order a forensic investigation into whistle-blowers who leaked the possible sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The board has also decided that investigations be conducted into reports that the agency’s interim CFO, Johan van der Walt, has a conflict of interest with the company involved in the Spurs deal...

