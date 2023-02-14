PODCAST: Send in the clowns...

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
The key political question is who exactly Ramaphosa is trying to sideline
Peter Bruce digs deeper to find out a little more about the day to day theatre at SA Tourism, the body tasked with growing the tourist numbers our entire future depends on
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
That used to be theatre-speak for when something went wrong on stage and the crowd began to boo. At South African Tourism there seems to be no need.
In this episode of Podcasts from the Edge Peter Bruce digs in to the world wide web (i.e. his phone) to find out a little more about the day to day theatre at SA Tourism, the body tasked with growing the tourist numbers our entire future depends on.
What he finds are top leaders in the organisation running side hustles on top of their day jobs. These are the guys who wanted to pay Tottenham Hotspur a billion rand to wear ‘Visit SA’ on their jerseys. Because, you know, it’s so cool.
As an eternally agonised Spurs supporter himself, Bruce could have told them for free it would be a billion rand down the drain. Yes, people all around the world watch the English Premier League. But his team? Even diehard fans watch from behind their hands.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Send in the clowns...
That used to be theatre-speak for when something went wrong on stage and the crowd began to boo. At South African Tourism there seems to be no need.
In this episode of Podcasts from the Edge Peter Bruce digs in to the world wide web (i.e. his phone) to find out a little more about the day to day theatre at SA Tourism, the body tasked with growing the tourist numbers our entire future depends on.
What he finds are top leaders in the organisation running side hustles on top of their day jobs. These are the guys who wanted to pay Tottenham Hotspur a billion rand to wear ‘Visit SA’ on their jerseys. Because, you know, it’s so cool.
As an eternally agonised Spurs supporter himself, Bruce could have told them for free it would be a billion rand down the drain. Yes, people all around the world watch the English Premier League. But his team? Even diehard fans watch from behind their hands.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
ROB ROSE: Foot-in-mouth SA Tourism targets whistleblower
CHRIS ROPER: South Africa earning its (corruption) spurs
BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why the Spurs sponsorship is a good idea
KEVIN MCCALLUM: For once, Sisulu might have a point with Tottenham idea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.