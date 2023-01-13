National

Process to finalise new SABC board is nearly complete, presidency says

The process of appointing the new nonexecutive directors has dragged on for months, mainly due to vetting delays by the State Security Agency

13 January 2023 - 14:04 Amanda Khoza
The presidency has conceded that there have been “slight administrative and logistical” delays in the finalisation of the SABC board, but says the process is almost complete.

“I cannot give the exact timeline, save to say an announcement is imminent and the process is being finalised,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.

Magwenya said “there is a great deal of urgency to ensure we sustain the stability achieved around the broadcaster”.

Addressing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya said: “There is an appreciation of the urgency of finalising the process. There was a slight administration and logistical delay towards the end of last year.”

In December, it was reported that parliament had finally approved the names of 12 candidates to be appointed to the new board. The names where unanimously supported by all the parties in the National Assembly.

The names — Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu — were to be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.

The process of appointing the new nonexecutive directors has dragged on for months, chiefly because of vetting delays by the State Security Agency.

The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies concluded interviews in mid-September, but the vetting of the 34 candidates interviewed by MPs was only completed in the last week of November.

This saw the term of the erstwhile board coming to an end on October 15 without a new board waiting in the wings.

