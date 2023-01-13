ANTON HARBER: ANC wrings benefits from absence of SABC board

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
It is safe to assume that energy supply problems in 2023 will be even worse than in 2022
Judges to rule on president’s urgent bid to stop prosecution in a criminal court in its tracks for now
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
White House pledges to co-operate with probe into state documents found at the US president’s home and a Washington office
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
Sometimes it’s the smaller things that tell you most. Sometimes you understand what is happening in this country not by the big national picture, but in the commonplace detail of everyday life. Good governance usually starts with the routine and mundane.
On Monday the SABC, an important state-owned enterprise, will not have had a board of directors for all of three months. This means that, despite all the ANC and presidential commitments to clean up state-owned entity (SOE) governance, they have allowed there to be no financial oversight and no crucial strategic decisions at a troubled SOE for an extended period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTON HARBER: ANC wrings benefits from absence of SABC board
Sometimes it’s the smaller things that tell you most. Sometimes you understand what is happening in this country not by the big national picture, but in the commonplace detail of everyday life. Good governance usually starts with the routine and mundane.
On Monday the SABC, an important state-owned enterprise, will not have had a board of directors for all of three months. This means that, despite all the ANC and presidential commitments to clean up state-owned entity (SOE) governance, they have allowed there to be no financial oversight and no crucial strategic decisions at a troubled SOE for an extended period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.