The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
Let’s call 2023 what it is: the opening act of a play that will put 2024 centre stage. It’s a preface to what may be the most significant election since 1994.
As the FM reported last year, research presented at the ANC conference in December showed that the party’s support could drop to as low as 40% in the general election next year...
analysis
SA politics: revving for 2024
2023 is set to be a high-octane ride. Election preparation, cabinet reshuffles, DA elective conference, EFF manoeuvring. It could also be the year Cyril finally does something
Let's call 2023 what it is: the opening act of a play that will put 2024 centre stage. It's a preface to what may be the most significant election since 1994.
As the FM reported last year, research presented at the ANC conference in December showed that the party's support could drop to as low as 40% in the general election next year...
