Features

analysis

SA politics: revving for 2024

2023 is set to be a high-octane ride. Election preparation, cabinet reshuffles, DA elective conference, EFF manoeuvring. It could also be the year Cyril finally does something

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

Let’s call 2023 what it is: the opening act of a play that will put 2024 centre stage. It’s a preface to what may be the most significant election since 1994. 

As the FM reported last year, research presented at the ANC conference in December showed that the party’s support could drop to as low as 40% in the general election next year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.