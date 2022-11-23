MPs decry delays in vetting new SABC board members

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Parliament is unable to hold anyone accountable for running the SABC since the national broadcaster doesn’t have a board and CEO Madoda Mxakwe hasn’t been designated as its accounting authority in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
This emerged on Wednesday during a meeting with several SABC officials led by led by deputy communications minister Philly Mapulane and members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).
The meeting with the public finance body had been scheduled to discuss, among other issues, Special Investigating Unit operations at the SABC and irregular expenditure of more than R2.9bn dating to 2018.
MPs from the ANC and the DA, along with Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP, objected to the meeting going ahead when they learnt from Mapulane that Mxakwe hadn’t yet been designated as the accounting authority of the SABC in terms of the PFMA by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon was the designated head of the public broadcaster’s delegation as Mxakwe was at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where he is negotiating broadcasting rights.
The SABC has no board of directors after the mandate of the previous board expired at the end of September.
In October, parliament’s communications committee started interviews for board members, but the appointments have been frustrated by the State Security Agency (SSA) allegedly dragging its feet in vetting 34 candidates.
Hlengwa slammed the SSA for its tardiness, and he and ANC MP Bheki Hadebe said it was problematic that all parties — the SABC and the communications and finance ministries — had failed to appoint an interim accounting authority in the absence of a board.
After a 10-minute caucus among the parties represented in Scopa, Mapulane and the SABC chiefs were sent packing, with MPs arguing they were not prepared to “regularise the SABC’s irregularities”.
“Either an interim board should have been appointed or the CEO should have been correctly designated, and National Treasury has not responded,” Hlengwa said.
“The management coming here should have known they don’t have the required designation to speak as an accounting authority. They should have known they appear before this committee as per the PFMA which prescribes who should account.
“Perhaps we could have avoided this situation, we could have saved travelling costs, accommodation and time. That should not happen in future because it’s you who were privy to such information until we started our meeting. You brought this to our attention.
“I’m highlighting a point of a laissez-faire attitude in dealing with issues.”
The communications committee on Tuesday announced it had scheduled a meeting on November 24 to finalise the names of 12 candidates for appointment as SABC non-executive directors after finally receiving a vetting report from the SSA.
Once approved by the committee, the 12 names will be sent for endorsement by a sitting of the National Assembly and then to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his approval in terms of the Broadcasting Act.
MPs decry delays in vetting new SABC board members
Committee hears CEO Madoda Mxakwe still hasn’t been designated as national broadcaster’s accounting authority
