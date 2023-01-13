World stocks gain, while yen jumps to seven-month highs and Japanese bond yields breach central bank target
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office announced on Friday that Ginwala died at home on Thursday following a stroke two weeks ago
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
The company will withhold paying dividend earnings of R1.7bn for the 2022 financial year
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
The trial will renew focus on Japan’s governing party’s ties with the church, which has a long list of court rulings against it over its fundraising methods in Japan
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
At an AGM on Thursday, the majority of Fortress Reit B-shareholders voted against the company’s proposed share scheme, while the requisite majority of A-shareholders voted in favour thereof.
With the failure to meet a resolution — in that the requisite majority of A- and B-shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, Fortress will not pay distribution for the financial year ended June 30 2022...
Fortress Reit shareholders reject proposed share scheme again
