Fortress Reit shareholders reject proposed share scheme again

The company will withhold paying dividend earnings of R1.7bn for the 2022 financial year

13 January 2023 - 12:58 Denise Mhlanga

At an AGM on Thursday, the majority of Fortress Reit B-shareholders voted against the company’s proposed share scheme, while the requisite majority of A-shareholders voted in favour thereof.

With the failure to meet a resolution — in that the requisite majority of A- and B-shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, Fortress will not pay distribution for the financial year ended June 30 2022...

